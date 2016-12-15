Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016

Claremont Fan Court School in Esher (detail) by Richard Knight Archant

Are you inspired by Surrey’s bucolic beauty? Love to have a chance to show your work in a gallery? Then why not enter our new competition to find the Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016.

In association with Paint Out

Sponsored by The Art Agency, Esher: theartagency.co.uk

The Surrey Life Landscape Painter of the Year 2016 competition is open to both amateurs and professionals. So, whether you have exhibited before or not, this is your chance to show your work in the gallery of The Art Agency in Esher, as well as win a cash prize of £250.

The prize

• An opportunity to exhibit at The Art Agency in Esher alongside other finalists

• A feature in Surrey Life on you and your work

• A first prize of £250

To enter, send up to three images, including the title of each work, the medium and where it was painted, as well as a brief biography of yourself, to competitions@surreylife.co.uk

The closing date is Monday December 5, 2016

The finalists will be announced in our January issue and they will then be invited to take part in a show at The Art Agency in Esher, early next year, where we will announce the winner.

Rules of the competition

• Open to residents of Surrey

• Must be own work

• Must be a painting – can include oils, acrylic and watercolour on canvas, paper or board.

• Must be new work (not previously shown or sold) and available for exhibition

• Minimum age: 18 years

• The judges’ decision is final

• Archant reserves the right to use images in future publicity

• Number of entries limited to three works of art per person

• All normal Archant competition terms and conditions apply