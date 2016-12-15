CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley to sing at 10th Surrey Life Shooting Star Chase Carol Concert

10:01 08 November 2016

The Spandau Ballet star is heading to Weybridge for our 10th carol concert

Singer/songwriter Tony Hadley will be the special guest at this year’s Surrey Life Shooting Star Chase Carol Concert, we are delighted to announce.

Tony Hadley will be performing songs from his new Christmas album (Photo: Shooting Star Chase)Tony Hadley will be performing songs from his new Christmas album (Photo: Shooting Star Chase)

XXX

THE SURREY LIFE SHOOTING STAR CHASE CAROL CONCERT HAS NOW SOLD OUT

XXX

The Spandau Ballet star, who is the vice president of the charity, will be singing songs from his new Christmas album at what promises to be a very special festive evening.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, this popular annual event will also feature performances from the 140-strong Elmbridge Choir and Shooting Star Chase’s Family Choir, as well as a special guest speaker (to be announced), readings from one of the charity’s supported family members and a special Christmas video starring some of the children.

Taking place at St George’s College Chapel in Weybridge on Thursday December 15, with doors opening at 6.30pm, tickets are expected to sell fast.

“The carol concert is always a wonderful evening and bound to get even the biggest Scrooge in the mood for Christmas!” says Emma Watson, community fund-raiser at Shooting Star Chase, which has hospices in Guildford and Hampton. “The event conjures up a real spirit of community at an important time of year, with local residents, regular supporters and children and families cared for by the charity all joining together in a beautiful venue.”

The concert will be followed by a raffle and a wine reception – and will raise vital funds to make Christmas extra-special for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families, cared for by Shooting Star Chase.

• For more information about Shooting Star Chase, visit the charity’s website at shootingstarchase.org.uk/carolconcert

***

Raffle prizes on the night include:

• A bottle of Classic Cuvée from Albury Vineyard

• Tour and tasting voucher from Albury Vineyard

• 2 x The Vineyard Train Tour or Ultimate Wine Experience gift vouchers for Denbies Wine Estate, Dorking

• Gin gift pack from Silent Pool Distillers

• Six of the best gift pack from Hogs Back Brewery

• Tasting menu and wine flight dinner for four people at Emlyn Restaurant, Dorking

• Pair of tickets to see Guildford Shakespeare Company’s Julius Caesar

• 2 x tickets to see Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at G Live, Guildford

• Free entry for two people to Loseley House and Walled Garden

• 2 x one day family pass to Hobbledown adventure park, Epsom

• 4 tickets to Aladdin on a date in January at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

• A hamper from Seymours Estate Agents

• Signed baseball cap from Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro

• A Mint Velvet handbag (rrp £159)

• Brand-new Guildford Monopoly board game

• A head in the clouds massage for two people at Champneys

• 2 x framed prints of stunning Surrey landscapes by photographer Julian Heath

• A one year Surrey Life magazine subscription

