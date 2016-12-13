CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

Surrey’s top festive afternoon teas

09:48 13 December 2016

Hayley Cooper

Christmas mince pies © Magdanatka, Shutterstock

Christmas mince pies © Magdanatka, Shutterstock

Archant

We pick some of the best places in Surrey to enjoy a festive take on the quintessential English tradition of afternoon tea at Christmas

Warren House, Kingston

£28.95 per person

Escape the cold this Christmas and curl up in front of a roaring open fire with a tasty selection of seasonal treats at Warren House. This Grade II listed house with beautiful landscaped gardens is the perfect sanctuary to unwind with a glass of bubbles, and some delicious pulled turkey and apricot stuffing sandwiches.

Foxhills, Ottershaw

£28 per person

Kick off the yuletide celebrations this year with an afternoon tea at Foxhills in the rolling Surrey countryside. A glass of mulled wine is the perfect way to warm up after a frosty morning’s walk, before tucking in to a festive feast of Christmas cake, Yule log, stolen and finger sandwiches stuffed with butter roasted turkey, brie and cranberry.

Langshott Manor, Horley

Prices start at £25 per person

Christmas is all about wrapping up warm, relaxing with family and eating lots of delicious food and a festive afternoon tea at Langshott Manor is a wonderful place to start. On the menu you’ll find cheese and chutney sandwiches made with freshly baked bread, Clementine and ginger posset and of course, mince pies.

The Tea Terrace, Guildford

£19.95 per person

After a morning spent Christmas shopping on the cobbled streets of Guildford, take a well deserved tea break at The Tea Terrace. Alongside the usual buttery scones, cucumber sandwiches and traditional English tea, there will also be moist Christmas cake and mouth-watering mince pies to enjoy. For those feeling particularly adventurous, try the White Mulled Wine tea with hints of subtle spices for just £3.95 per pot.

RHS Garden Wisley

Prices start at £25 per person

You’ll be in need of a serious winter-warmer after a stroll around the spectacular RHS Garden Wisley in all its festive splendour. A tasty two-course lunch should do the trick, complete with a range of finger sandwiches, fruit scones and a glass of prosecco. Cheers!

Woodlands Park Hotel, Oxshott

Prices start at £25 per person

Available throughout December, the festive afternoon tea at the spectacularly decorated Woodlands Park Hotel is not to be missed. A range of Christmas-themed delights are on the menu, including mandarin truffles, mulled pear pavlova and mince pies, in addition to turkey and cranberry or pigs in blankets sandwiches.

Emlyn Restaurant, Box Hill

£16.95 per person

For the ultimate in afternoon decadence, Emlyn Restaurant is serving a wonderfully festive afternoon tea with all the trimmings. From spiced orange tarts and mulled cider and apple macaroons, to turkey and cranberry sandwiches and orange peel and cinnamon scones, the high tea menu is brimming with seasonal taste sensations.

More from Christmas

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Yesterday, 16:35 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Surrey’s top festive afternoon teas

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Christmas mince pies © Magdanatka, Shutterstock

We pick some of the best places in Surrey to enjoy a festive take on the quintessential English tradition of afternoon tea at Christmas

Read more

23 reasons Surrey is one of the best places at Christmas

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 Jeremy Gunnell
Godalming in winter � beaucroft, Thinkstock

Surrey is a county full of festive delights. Think cosy pubs, frosty views and long winter walks. We pick 23 wonderful reasons to spend Christmas in Surrey.

Read more

Christmas markets in Surrey: 16 festive fairs

Friday, November 18, 2016 Samuel Mathewson
Kingston Christmas Market (Stu Smith, Flickr, CC BY-ND 2.0)

Surrey will be alive with the lights and music of Christmas fairs throughout November and December. We have picked some of the best for you to visit

Read more

Newsletter Signup

Latest


Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook

Surrey Life

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search