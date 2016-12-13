Christmas markets in Surrey: 16 festive fairs

Kingston Christmas Market (Stu Smith, Flickr, CC BY-ND 2.0) Archant

Surrey will be alive with the lights and music of Christmas fairs throughout November and December. We have picked some of the best for you to visit

• Loseley House Rural Crafts Association Christmas Fair

The grand Loseley House is a stunning 16th century stately home that retains much of its historic charm. This year, Loseley House will host the Rural Crafts Association Christmas Fair that’s sure to delight and get you in the festive spirit.

17th – 20th Nov

• St Mary’s Christmas Market, Reigate

With 30 stalls to browse at leisure, St Mary’s Church in Reigate will host its traditional Christmas market for visitors to peruse. There will be bric a brac stalls, a BBQ, children’s activities including donkey rides and much more so grab a cup of mulled wine or spiced cider and find some unique Christmas gifts for your loved ones.

19th Nov, 12.30pm – 5pm

• Shooting Star Chase Christmas and Craft Fayre

All for a good cause, the Shooting Star Chase will be hosting a Christmas and Craft Fayre at Bourne Hall with all the proceeds going to the Shooting Star Chase children’s hospices. There will be lots of fun activities, a chance to indulge in some festive cakes and a friendly atmosphere.

19th Nov, 10.30am – 3pm, adults £1, children free

• Guildford Cathedral Winter Market and Fair

Located in the striking Guildford Cathedral is the ever popular Winter Market and Fair, back for its sixth year. Make sure to check out all the gifts, decorations and of course food and drink that will be on offer.

18th – 19th Nov, 10am – 4pm, entry £3 (under 14s free)

• Garsons Christmas Food Market, Esher

This is one for the foodies! Garsons farm shop will be hosting a “feast of festive flavours” at this year’s Christmas Food Market.

19th – 20th Nov

• Kokova Chocolate Fair, Denbies Wine Estate, Dorking

Chocoholics unite for the Kokova Chocolate Fair, part of Christmas at Denbies Wine Estate, There will be free chocolate to sample and of course lots of cocoa based sweet treats to purchase.

20th Nov, 10am – 4pm

• Royal Kingston Christmas Fair, Kingston-Upon-Thames

Held on the grounds of All Saints Parish Church in Kingston Upon Thames is the Royal Kingston Christmas Fair. Aiming for a bigger and better fair than ever before, this German-themed event will see the whole town transformed into a Christmas world. There will be drinks flowing at the outdoor bar, a wide variety of stalls and live music too.

17th Nov – 31st Dec, check website for times

• Watts Victorian Christmas Fair, Compton

Step back in time with Watts Gallery’s Victorian Christmas Fair that is worlds away from the hustle and bustle of high street Christmas shopping. Find handmade gifts and cards to charm and delight your loved ones and maybe even make your own – there will be opportunities to make festive decorations such as gift tags, wreaths, paper angels and much more.

26 – 27 Nov, 10.30am – 4pm, 2 for 1 adult entry £9.50

• Denbies Wine Estate Late Night Shopping and Christmas Craft Fair, Dorking

There will be music ringing throughout the Christmas Craft Fair at Denbies Wine Estate. With stalls to browse, free mulled wine and mince pies and more to keep the family occupied, why not kick off your festive celebrations at Denbies?

12th Dec

• Ashtead Cricket Club Christmas Shopping

Yuletide festivities will take over Ashtead Cricket Club for a Christmas Shopping extravaganza. There will be food stalls, unique gifts and much more to discover.

24th Nov, 6.30pm – 8.30pm

• Tadworth Children’s Trust Christmas Fair, Tadworth

The Children’s Trust is a charity for children with brain injuries and will be holding a Christmas Fair in Tadworth. They have gone all out this year with ice skating, stalls, crafts, games, food and drink including mulled wine and mince pies, a band, donkey rides, a fairground and a very special visitor: Santa Claus himself will be waiting in his Grotto to greet the little ones!

26th Nov

• Oxted Christmas Festival

The town centre of Oxted will be overrun with festive cheer this year for Oxted Christmas Festival with over 40 stalls overflowing with festive food and drink, from Station Road East with a French Market – think cheese and wine – to Station Road West, showcasing the best in local produce. Santa will be riding through town in his train, there will be music all around, and with a huge array of local food and drink, this is sure to be a fantastic day.

26th Nov, 10am – 4pm, free entry

• Priory Farm Christmas Food Festival, Nutfield

Priory Farm is known for supporting local food producers who come together for the Christmas Food Festival to showcase the best in seasonal fare. This is an excellent chance to get some unique festive food for your Christmas table or find that perfect gift for loved ones.

26th – 27th Nov

• Epsom Christmas Town Fayre

Head to the market place in Epsom to enjoy this year’s Epsom Christmas Town Fayre. There will be rides, plenty of stalls to find gifts and treats and lots of festive food too.

27th Nov, 11am - 4pm

• Dorking Gala Night

The town centre of Dorking will be buzzing with Christmas activity on the night of December 1st. What better way to ring in the festive season than wandering from shop to shop finding gifts or enjoying a hot chocolate from a cafe with loved ones? Shops will be open from 6pm - 8.30pm. There will be live music playing as you make your way through the street, stopping off at stalls and listening to carollers.

1st Dec

• Reigate Business Guild Christmas Fayre & Light Switch On

Reigate Business Guild Christmas Fayre & Light Switch On has rapidly become one of the biggest events on Reigate’s calendar. Last year saw over 50 stalls brimming with food and drink, gifts, toys and more which were perfect to peruse as Christmas music filled the streets.

3rd Dec

