23 reasons Surrey is one of the best places at Christmas

Godalming in winter � beaucroft, Thinkstock Gavin Dunt

Surrey is a county full of festive delights. Think cosy pubs, frosty views and long winter walks. We pick 23 wonderful reasons to spend Christmas in Surrey.

1. We’ve got lots of great Christmas markets where you can warm up with a mug of hot mulled wine while listening to Christmas carols…

2. … but if it’s last minute gifts you’re after, the cobbled streets of Guildford are the perfect place to pick some up.

3. There are so many cosy pubs to hide away from the cold…

4. … and you can get into the Christmas spirit with a tipple from one of Surrey’s breweries, vineyards or distilleries.

5. Did you know Surrey is home to Shere? This village was part of the film set for the Christmas film, The Holiday.

6. And if it’s pretty villages you’re after, the quaint little hamlet of Hambledon is home to the Surrey Hills Llamas with their woolly winter coats.

7. The North Downs Way is a perfect winter walking route,

8. or how about the Christmas Pie Trail?

9. We’ve got everything you need to prepare for Christmas. You can pick up your Christmas tree from Santa Fir…

10. … where the reindeer are happy to help you choose a nice Norway Spruce.

11. Our local farm shops are perfect for picking all of your Christmas dinner ingredients,

12. and we’ve got some amazing local butchers selling the best meat and poultry around.

13. Some of the most delicious mince pies, festive gingerbread men and cakes can be found at the Christmas Bakery in Worplesdon.

14. If family days out are what you’re after then why not discover the secret grotto at Painshill…

15. … or enjoy a Christmas pantomime at the theatre.

16. If you appreciate a beautiful winter view, climb to the top of Leith Hill Tower…

17. … or visit Church of St Martha-on-the-Hill in Chilworth, which is floodlit every Christmas.

18. Ice skating at Hampton Court Palace is a wonderful way to see in the festive season.

19. As is Surrey Life’s annual carol concert with Tony Hadley in aid of Shooting Star Chase.

Tony Hadley will be performing songs from his new Christmas album (Photo: Shooting Star Chase) Tony Hadley will be performing songs from his new Christmas album (Photo: Shooting Star Chase)

20. Or you can always just stay indoors, keep warm and play Guildford Monopoly.

21. From beautiful decorations…

22. to cosy fires…

23. we really are a festive bunch. So bring the whole family and come spend a magical Christmas with us!