CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

10 of the best places to see autumn colour in Surrey

14:05 07 November 2016

Explore the outdoors this autumn (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/petrenkod)

Explore the outdoors this autumn (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/petrenkod)

petrenkod

It’s that time of year when our beautiful countryside is alight with the colours of autumn. Here, Natasha Healy picks out some of her favourite spots to enjoy the seasonal splendour – as well as some perfect places for a post-walk refresher

Comment

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine October 2016

***

Share your autumn photography at www.surreylife.co.uk/photos

***

Alice Holt Forest

Once predominantly oak trees and now mainly firs, the changing seasons transform this woodland into a fairy-tale dream. With events aimed at children taking place regularly in the forest, it’s also a great way of seeing the natural splendour of autumn whilst keeping the little ones entertained. Guided Nordic Walking classes mean this is a destination for adults though too. Open every  day except Christmas, 8am to 6pm in the autumn.

Bucks Horn Oak, Farnham GU10 4LS. Admission to the forest is free, but parking charges apply. Web: forestry.gov.uk

Post-walk refresher: Offering a warm welcome to all their customers (“families, walkers, cyclists, dogs and horses”), The Bluebell in Farnham uses local suppliers for their tasty dishes.

Hindhead Commons and the Devil’s Punch Bowl

Part of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), the Devil’s Punch Bowl is a riot of rich, rustic colours in the autumn. The area’s Gibbet Hill is the second-highest point in Surrey and so provides outstanding views of the beautiful landscape. With numerous designated walking routes crossing through the area, there are plenty of ways to experience this stunning National Trust setting.

London Road, Hindhead GU26 6AB. Admission free, but parking charges apply. Tel: 01428 681050. Web: nationaltrust.org.uk/hindhead-commons-and-the-devils-punch-bowl

Post-walk refresher: After marvelling at the stunning surroundings, the National Trust’s on-site eatery, The Devil’s Punchbowl Café, is conveniently close for providing a warming cup of tea or, with hot lunches also available, something a little heartier.

Leith Hill

Rising seamlessly out of the enchanting landscape that surrounds it, Leith Hill Tower offers spectacular views from its top that extend far into the distance. As the highest point in south-east England, London can be spotted in one direction and the English Channel in the other! Also part of the Surrey Hills AONB, the hill is nestled among stunning countryside and the autumn changes only make the location more breathtaking. The tower is normally open from 10am to 3pm.

Near Coldharbour village, Dorking. Admission free (Tower: Adults, £2; children, £1). Parking charges apply in some places. Tel: 01306 712711. Web: nationaltrust.org.uk/leith-hill

Post-walk refresher: A long-time Surrey Life favourite, The Plough at Coldharbour is a charming 17th century inn well worth a visit.

North Downs Way

This mammoth 153-mile trail is not to be taken lightly, but the section that passes through the Surrey Hills AONB is particularly rife with natural beauty. What is more, in the autumn months, the views are breathtaking, and especially from the top of Box Hill. Whether visited for just a day or scheduled into a short walking break, the route is suffused with seasonal colour throughout.

Various locations. Web: nationaltrail.co.uk

Post-walk refresher: Perched on the side of Box Hill in the quaint village of Mickleham, The Running Horses is a 16th century inn offering a cosy retreat and hearty, home-cooked fare.

Puttenham Common

Managed by Surrey Wildlife Trust, Puttenham Common was once part of a sprawling lowland heath. In the autumn, it is still overrun with various species of fungi, adding to the fiery colour scheme. A hot-spot for dog-walking due to the designated Off-Lead Areas and a favourite for bird-watching, the common is a perfect place to get your fix of the seasonal beauty.

Suffield Lane, Puttenham GU3 1BG. Admission and parking free. Tel: 07968 832501. Web: surrey wildlifetrust.org/reserves/puttenham-common

Post-walk refresher: Dating back to the 1850s, nearby gastropub The Donkey at Tilford provides warming food with an old-world charm – perfect for settling into after a long dog-walk.

Painshill Park

An award-winning 18th century landscape garden, Painshill Park is studded with scenic lakes and fabulous follies making a perfect backdrop for the colours of the autumn shrubs and trees that are carefully tended within its grounds. The park’s huge area makes it ideal for a family day out or a shorter trip for an engaging walk. Opening times vary.

Portsmouth Road, Cobham KT11 1JE. Admission £8; children (five to 16), £4.50. Tel: 01932 868113. Web: painshill.co.uk

Post-walk refresher: There is a decent smattering of pubs and restaurants surrounding Painshill Park, so you’ll never be at a loss for somewhere to eat or drink. However, you can’t go wrong with The Plough Inn at Downside, which exudes character and relaxing ambiance.

Polesden Lacey

The gorgeous grounds of this National Trust site are situated around the historic stately home of the Edwardian Greville family. Overlooking the rolling Surrey Hills, they are also flushed with colour come the autumn-time. Especially noteworthy are the bright yellow aconites, which are cultivated for the winter. Take a tour around the gorgeous house with its lavish decor and finish with one of the multiple walks around the estate. Opening times vary.

Great Bookham, near Dorking RH5 6BD. Admission to the gardens: Adults, £8.50; children, £4.30. Admission to the whole property: Adults, £13.60; children, £6.80. Tel: 01372 452048. Web: polesdenlacey@nationaltrust.org.uk

Post-walk refresher: After meandering around the grounds of Polesden Lacey, enjoy a drink at hidden gem The Plough at Effingham and warm up with one of their British pub classics.

RHS Garden Wisley

The flagship site of the RHS, this gorgeous garden is abundant with natural wonder all year-round and the autumn months are no exception as the team work hard to tend plants that thrive during the colder months too. During October, Wisley also aims to interest the younger visitors with special events such as bat sessions and pumpkin-carving. Opening times vary.

Off Wisley Lane, Wisley, Woking GU23 6QB. Admission £13; children (five to 16), £6.50. Tel: 0845 260 9000. Web: rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley

Post-walk refresher: Located a five-minute drive down the road, The Anchor at Pyrford Lock is a scenic spot on the canal, off the River Wey, that is perfect for whiling away the afternoon.

Royal Botanic Gardens

Kew’s famous botanic gardens shift focus from beautiful flowers to brilliant trees in the autumn when they will be bursting with seasonal colour. The treetop walk also provides stunning views of the range of hues across the arboretum. What is more, the new Hive exhibit offers thought-provoking shelter from the inevitable autumn showers. Opening times vary.

Kew, Richmond TW9 3AB. Admission £15; children (four to 16), £3.50. Tel: 0208 332 5655. Web: kew.org

Post-walk refresher: Aptly-named, The Botanist is just a stone’s throw from the entrance and will provide a welcoming rest-stop.  

Winkworth Arboretum

Established in the 1900s, more than 1,000 different shrubs and trees now flourish at this National Trust-owned arboretum, meaning that in the autumn the hillside is ablaze with reds, purples and golds. For the more ambitious, the Winkworth to Oakhurst Wonder Walk connects three National Trust sites and runs over the top of Hydon’s Ball, which provides spectacular views over the countryside. Opening times vary.

Hascombe Road, Godalming GU8 4AD. Admission £7.25; children, £3.60. Tel: 01483 208477. Web: nationaltrust.org.uk/ winkworth-arboretum

Post-walk refresher: A half-hour’s walk away is The White Horse at Hascombe, so warm up in this classic, welcoming pub.

 • Let us know your own favourite places to see Surrey’s autumn colour via Facebook and Twitter!

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Surrey Life

Reigate bathroom designer wins top award

10:50
Joanne Crane with Ripples managing director Paul Crow

A Reigate designer picked up the top individual honour as bathroom retailer Ripples held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday December 10.

Read more

Surrey celebs tell us what they love about Christmas in the county

Yesterday, 16:35 Interviews by Caroline Harrap
Christmas in Guildford © Peter Trimming, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We caught up with some of the famous faces around our county to find out what they love most about Christmas in Surrey. From woodland walks to Christingle concerts and the cosiest pubs for a mulled wine, there’s certainly plenty to inspire...

Read more

Win a stack of signed Guildford Book Festival titles

Yesterday, 17:39
Damon Hill at Guildford Book Festival (Photo: Fiona Digby-–Jones)

What better way for an avid bookworm to start the year than with a stack of signed books from some of Guildford Book Festival’s top authors?

Read more

How to make the most of Christmas 2017 in Guildford

Yesterday, 13:15
Guildford High Street is a magical place to do your Christmas shopping

With the countdown to Christmas now in full swing, here we team up with Experience Guildford, the group tasked with promoting the area’s independent businesses, to get the inside track on how to enjoy the town to the full over the festive season

Read more

Surrey Life magazine January 2017 – out now to buy in shops and online

Yesterday, 12:10
Surrey Life magazine January 2017

Welcome in the New Year with 2017’s essential Surrey diary dates, perfect winter pubs and adventures with a Richmond-based Time Lord.

Read more

Surrey celebs share their favourite local restaurants, shops, views, and places to visit

Yesterday, 09:00
Celebrities share their favourite local places in Surrey Life

Over the years, some of Surrey’s best known personalities have revealed what they most love about our county to Surrey Life. Here, we compile their favourite restaurants, shops, views, places to visit and relax, and ask what makes you proud of living in Surrey?

Read more

Ad Feature: Key issues in the property landscape to consider in the coming months

Mon, 11:31
Getty Images/iStockphoto

With a raft of recent changes for residential property owners, and more anticipated in the coming months, Edward Emblem of Smith & Williamson, the accountancy, investment management and tax group, highlights some of the key issues to consider.

Read more

Ad Feature: A financial outlook for 2017

Mon, 11:23

It’s likely to be an eventful year for the global economy and financial markets. Partridge Muir & Warren’s chief executive officer, Simon Lewis, explores the key changes that are likely to have a profound effect on many

Read more

Inspiring views artworks celebrate Surrey Hills’ beauty spots

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: John Miller
Perspectives offers shelter to walkers and cyclists in the Surrey Hills

Capturing the spirit of five outstanding views across the Surrey Hills, each in the form of a seated sculpture, was the challenge set to five leading artists by Surrey Hills Arts. With the results of the Inspiring Views project now in place, here we pay a visit to each site to find out what’s in store

Read more

Showstopping ‘wild’ hogs hot hoof it into Haslemere

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Photos: Vaidas Gerikas
A selection of the vibrant Haslemere Hogs heading to south west Surrey

Hot on the hooves of CowParade Surrey, the Haslemere Hogs are now taking over the town.

Read more

Surrey produce for your Christmas dinner table

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Surrey’s producers and foodie stores have Christmas under control (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Lesyy

Make your Christmas dinner extra special this year by sourcing your ingredients from Surrey’s fine food and drink producers and suppliers...

Read more

The Tudor Room at Great Fosters, Egham TW20 9UR – restaurant review

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
The Tudor Room feels like a private dining room in a palace

After well-documented events this autumn, The Tudor Room at Egham’s historic Great Fosters stands as Surrey’s lone Michelin star restaurant. Matthew Williams visits to find a magnificent hotel and a distinctive head chef that were perhaps destined for each other

Read more

Surrey’s top festive afternoon teas

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Christmas mince pies © Magdanatka, Shutterstock

We pick some of the best places in Surrey to enjoy a festive take on the quintessential English tradition of afternoon tea at Christmas

Read more

Top Surrey chefs share their Christmas tips and favourite dishes

Friday, December 9, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Fernando Stovell, Aneke Spacie, Anneliese Cameron, Matt Worswick, Daniel Britten and Eric Guignard (Food pics: Thinkstock)

Even for the busiest of families, Christmas has a habit of bringing everyone together and slowing the pace of life – and, usually, it’s the dinner table that provides the main focus. Here, Matthew Williams talks to some of Surrey’s top chefs to discover their Christmas cookery tips and find out about their own festive traditions

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook

Surrey Life

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search