What’s on at Cellar Wines - November/December 2016

A look at the latest events on offer at Cellar Wines in Ripley

Chilean Wine Tasting - Tuesday 3 November

Chile is currently an exciting place in the wine world, traditionally a country which produced safe and solid wines. There is now an exciting new band of winemakers breaking the mould, producing some high quality and unique wines.

Indian Street Food Supper Club with Surrey Spice - Thursday 17 November

Surrey Spice present an exquisite taste of Indian Street food. There will be a serving a range of starters, main courses and desserts all accompanied by a selection of wines perfectly matched to go along with Indian cuisine.

Informal Wine & Delicatessen Tastings - Saturday 19 November

A number of delicious wines and epicurean delicatessen delicacies available to sample throughout the day. Also on Saturday 10 December.

Quinta de la Rosa Tasting - Wednesday 23 November

Re-discover why Port is one of the world’s greatest wines and how the Douro is also making a name for itself in terms of the quality of still wines being produced there.

Sparkling Wines of the World - Thursday 1 December

Talking through a tasting of 6 premium sparkling wines from all over the world, from the best that England has to offer to fabulous small grower champagnes as well as some special sparkling wine from elsewhere, discover what the key quality factors are for making top quality sparkling wines and how the method of production makes such a key difference.

Fine Dining & Fine Wines at the Hurtwood Inn, Peaslake - Friday 2 December

The Hurtwood Inn, located in the pretty village of Peaslake nestling in the stunning Surrey Hills. Experience fine dining in attractive and stylish premises from their internationally renowned chef Silvano Mazzoli famed for his ability to create exceptional dishes utilising the very best locally sourced produce.

Ripley Christmas Fair - Sunday 4 December

Come along to Ripley to see the turning on of the Christmas Lights & get yourself into the ‘Festive Spirit’. Great fun for the family. With fairground rides on the Green, over 90 stalls on the High Street, carol singing, balloon modelling and circus entertainment and Father Christmas in Richardsons.

The Grand Christmas Tasting - Thursday 8 December

A presentation of 20 of the current favourite sparkling wines, red & white wines, fortified, dessert wines and spirits from our extensive range that are ideal for the Christmas festivities.

Fine Dining with a Star! - Saturday 10 December

A delightful Christmas evening with Cellar Wines & Michelin Star chef Chris Bailey at our Ripley Boutique! Doors open to this tasting at 7.30pm, be welcomed here at the Old Cellar with a welcoming drink and some of our delectable delicatessen.

The Fine Wines of Burgundy - Thursday 15 December

Do the ultimate Christmas day wines come from Burgundy? You’ll be shown how the reds and whites from Burgundy are not only some of the finest wines in the world but also pair the best with the Christmas turkey or goose.

