Top 2017 tipple predictions from Surrey’s leading independent wine boutiques

What wines should you be buying in 2017? (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Givaga) Givaga

On the search for new flavours and trends to stock up your wine fridge or cellar? Here, three of Surrey’s leading independent wine boutiques share their top tips for 2017

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine January 2016

Cellar Wines, Ripley

Tipster: Andy Walton, boutique manager

1. Paolini Frappato, Sicily 2015, £9.50

Sicily is such a hidden gem in the world of wine, which offers so much interest and value. This wine is so easy on the palate and at a modest 12% alcohol, it is sure to be a favourite everyday drink.

2. Cuvée Louise B, Goutorbe Bouillot Champagne NV, £36

People are starting to appreciate that there are some fabulous grower champagnes, where you are paying for what is in the glass and not the name on the label. This is a fine example of a grower champagne; pure elegance in a glass!

3. Quinta de la Rosa Extra Dry White Port, £19

This is a simply stunning white port and we think if you mix this with a little tonic, ice and a slice of lemon to make a ‘Portatonic’, then it is an almost perfect aperitif. Who knows, maybe it could be the next big trend!

• Cellar Wines, The Old Cellar, High Street, Ripley GU23 6BB. Tel: 01483 610610. Web: cellarwines.co.uk

Corkage, Guildford

Tipster: Deborah Doré, co-owner

1. Bargylus, Domaine de Bargylus, Syria 2010, £39.50

This is the only wine currently emerging from Syria and it is of a quality that belies the challenges faced in its production. It is currently a firm favourite in our enomatic machine.

2. 6N Karasakiz Red, Pasaeli, Turkey 2014, £16.50

Turkey is not a conventional choice for wine but this is regularly one of the most popular wines at our tastings. The local Karasakiz grape is full of fruit and spice.

3. Clos Rocailleux ‘Far from the Eye’, Jack Reckitt, France 2014, £15.50

France is a traditional wine destination but this is made from 100% Lens de L’El, a rare local grape. Fresh, round and fruity – an unusual treat.

• Corkage, 60 Quarry Street, Guildford GU1 3UA. Tel: 01483 576107. Web: corkage.co.uk

Taurus Wines, Bramley

Tipster: Rupert Pritchett, proprietor

1. Clos de Menut, St Émilion Grand Cru 2015, £24.99

We took a punt on buying a lot of Bordeaux en primeur from the 2015 vintage, which will be on our shelves by summer 2017. En primeur means buying the wine before it is finished – often two years before we receive it – and can be the only way of getting top wines in the best years. This vintage was extraordinary, so expect prices to rise as it becomes highly sought after.

2. Chateau de Beaucastel, Chateauneuf du Pape 2015, £TBC

Like the Bordeaux vintage, this famous Rhone wine will sell out – in fact, we’ve already almost sold all of our allocation... making it one of the most popular wines that we don’t even have in yet!

3. Whispering Angel Rosé, Côtes de Provence 2016, £16.99

We always know this will be a sell¬out. Described by critics as the ‘Dom Perignon of rosés’, it’s already chomping at Minuty’s heels as the drink of the summer.

• Taurus Wines, Whipley Manor Farm, Bramley GU5 0LL. Tel: 01483 548484. Web: tauruswines.co.uk