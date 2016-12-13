The best of Surrey gin

Silent Pool Distillers in Albury (Photo: Philip Traill Photography) Philip Traill

Whether you enjoy a classic gin and tonic, a shaken not stirred martini or something altogether more adventurous, there’s never been a better time to be a lover of all things gin in Surrey. Here’s a selection of the best distilleries, from world conquering to exceedingly micro, on our doorstep

Gutsy Monkey gin from Dorking Gutsy Monkey gin from Dorking

Beckett’s, Kingston

Not intent to purely carry a torch for this modern instalment of the Surrey gin craze, Kingston’s Beckett’s has gone one step further by teaming up with the National Trust in their efforts to repopulate Box Hill with the juniper that is so fundamental to the production of the spirit. The gin itself also features Moroccan lime and coriander, Spanish sweet orange peel and Italian orris root, and even a touch of mint grown in Kingston.

• Kingston: https://beckettsgin.co.uk

Broker’s, Shepperton (sort of)

Before Surrey’s recent gin explosion, Broker’s Gin was about as close as you were going to get to the good stuff outside of home distilling. They’re award-winning, their gin is exceptional and they’re based in Shepperton, sort of. So there is Surrey in the brain, but the 200-year-old building housing their distillery heart is actually near Birmingham. Still, it’d be a shame to miss those rather excellent bowler hats and this top, well connected tipple from this list.

• Shepperton via Birmingham: www.brokersgin.com

The Gin Kitchen, Dorking

There can’t be many towns in the UK to boast their own exclusive gin, but that’s where Dorking finds itself at the moment with Gutsy Monkey. A winter gin created by the town’s first micro-distillery, The Gin Kitchen, it’s so new that it’s not even officially launched until Saturday November 12. Made in tiny quantities at this point, with a lot of love and laughter, you might be lucky enough to find a bottle at Dorking Butchery, Village Greens Farm Shop or Red Bar and Lounge - if you happen to time your visit perfectly.

• Dorking: http://gin.kitchen

Mews Gin, East Horsley

Originally created for a family wedding back in 2014, recent months have seen East Horsley’s Mews Gin become an increasingly common sight in connoisseur-led local wine and spirit stockists. Their traditional copper pot still, Betty, was handmade by Guildford-based firm John Dore & Co - still makers for over 180 years. This subtle, vapour distilled gin is created by father and son team, Richard and Daniel Mew.

• East Horsley: mewsgin.co.uk

Silent Pool Distillers, Albury

In seemingly no time at all, Silent Pool Gin has gone from the new kid on the block to an internationally in demand tipple of choice. Created by Silent Pool Distillers, this rich and clean juniper-driven spirit is produced using 24 botanicals and spring water from the mysterious Silent Pool beauty spot found next door to the distillery. Two times innovators of the year at the Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards, there’s definitely something in the water here and their most recent releases have included a Wry vodka and a series of liquid garnish sprays.

• Albury: silentpooldistillers.com

Stovell’s, Chobham

One of Surrey’s top fine dining restaurants, Stovell’s has always taken its drinks offering seriously with a hugely impressive cocktail list (including barrel-aged varieties) to complement one of the best wine cellars around. This passion eventually led them into the world of spirit production themselves. The result is a wildcrafted, small batch gin crafted on site and with its own unique twists and turns – the sold out, Batch 11, featured a small drizzle of Chobham honey in its intricate ingredients list. We can’t wait to taste what comes next…

• Chobham: stovells.com

