Surrey produce for your Christmas dinner table

Surrey's producers and foodie stores have Christmas under control

Make your Christmas dinner extra special this year by sourcing your ingredients from Surrey’s fine food and drink producers and suppliers...

The best bread

To ensure you have the very freshest bread to kick things off, how about picking up some mixes and speciality flours from local grain champions, Imbhams Farm Granary in Haslemere (you’ll also find them at Haslemere and Milford farmers’ markets this month)? For something a little different, Surrey­-based baking guru, Bake with Jack, is offering bread­ making kits just in time for Christmas (available from bakewithjack.co.uk).

Fresh fish

We may be a landlocked county but we’re an island nation, and if you’re looking for something fresh from the sea then we’re well stocked in Surrey. Hit the road to the likes of Tillingbourne Trout Farm in Abinger Hammer, Williams and Bunkell in Claygate, The Fish Shop in Camberley or Cranleigh Fish in Cranleigh.

The meat

You’ll be hard­-pressed to improve on free­-range turkey from Bramble Farm in West Horsley, geese from Etherley Farm in Ockley, prize­winning Aberdeen Angus beef from Lydling Farm in Shackleford or all your pig needs from Puttenham’s Wildcroft Rare Breeds. Away from the farms, make sure to support your local butcher (you’ll find some of the best in the county at surreylife.co.uk). It would also be remiss of us not to mention two-­time Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards’ Butcher of the Year, Surrey Hills Butchers in Oxshott. Pop in and be inspired.

The condiments

For something luxurious, try Le Mesurier’s condiments from Abinger Hammer. Founder Patrick Le Mesurier worked for the Roux brothers for eight years. You can buy a selection pack to experiment with their range. Over in Merstham, Briscoe’s Jellies are making a name for themselves, whether you’re looking for simple cranberry, sinful cinnamon or something more unusual. Finally, pick up a jar of honey from Painshill Park in Cobham, Glebe House in Godstone or your local farmers’ market – the perfect choice for your honey­-roasted parsnips or for glazing those hams.

Vegging out

When it comes to the fruit and veg, Surrey has some horticultural powerhouses in the form of Secretts of Milford, Garsons in Esher and Crockford Bridge Farm in Addlestone. Then there’s always the winners of Farm Shop of the Year at the Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards 2016, Priory Farm Shop in South Nutfield, of course. All are a veritable treasure trove.

A local tipple

There’s so much choice these days in Surrey. Whether you’re looking for something sparkling from the likes of Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, Albury Vineyard in Albury or Greyfriars Vineyard at Puttenham or a well-­crafted beer from the Hogs Back Brewery in Tongham, Surrey Hills Brewery and Dorking Brewery in Dorking or Tillingbourne Brewery near Shere, our county has got you covered (full run­-downs of our best vineyards and breweries can be found elsewhere on the website). Alternatively, why not make the most of the gin explosion with a drop from Silent Pool Distillers in Albury, Beckett’s Gin in Kingston or Stovell’s in Chobham. For the tee­totallers, keep an eye out for Wrights Original Dark Ginger from Oxted.

Say cheese

For the first Christmas in many years, you’ll be able to have two Surrey­ produced cheeses on your board with Haslemere’s Gimblett Cheese joining Mickleham’s Norbury Blue. More please…

A sweet tooth

Despite the name, The Christmas Bakery, which has stood in Worplesdon since Queen Victoria’s reign, is not just for the festive season – but they’re still perfect for a Christmas cake or yule log. For some exceptional mince pies, be sure to check out Chalk Hills Bakery in Reigate. Finally, for something bespoke, get your orders in early with Hambledon’s Crumby Bakery.