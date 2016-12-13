CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

Steve Drake to open Sorrel restaurant in 2017

15:49 10 November 2016

Words: Matthew Williams

Steve Drake to open Sorrel restaurant in 2017

Steve Drake to open Sorrel restaurant in 2017

Archant

Steve Drake’s new restaurant project remains a closely guarded secret, but its name has now been revealed and he’s set to host an exclusive tasting preview evening at his pub, The Anchor in Ripley, next month

Comment

While its location remains a closely guarded secret, award-winning chef Steve Drake has announced that his new Surrey restaurant is to be called Sorrel.

Having left Drake’s restaurant - which held a Michelin star every year from 2005 - in August, there has been much anticipation among Surrey foodies about what would happen next.

“The last few months have given me time to reflect on all that the team and I achieved at Drake’s and I am truly grateful for the support and inspiration that so many of you provided me with,” says Steve.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back into the kitchen and hope it won’t be long before I’m welcoming people to Sorrel.”

Named after the perennial herb, the new venture by the two times Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards chef of the year is expected to open it spring 2017.

Formerly of Drakes on the Pond in Abinger Hammer and winner of the Roux Scholarship in 2001, Steve still owns The Anchor pub in Ripley, where chef Michael Wall-Palmer leads the kitchen.

Since the pub was reviewed for September’s Surrey Life magazine, it has been awarded a coveted Bib Gourmand in the 2017 Michelin Guide.

For one night only, in December, Steve will be hosting an intimate dinner for 45 guests at The Anchor to showcase a special A Taste of Sorrel tasting menu.

• To book your place, e-mail info@ripleyanchor.co.uk or call 01483 211866

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Surrey visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Surrey staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Surrey account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Food & Drink

Surrey produce for your Christmas dinner table

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Surrey’s producers and foodie stores have Christmas under control (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Lesyy

Make your Christmas dinner extra special this year by sourcing your ingredients from Surrey’s fine food and drink producers and suppliers...

Read more

The Tudor Room at Great Fosters, Egham TW20 9UR – restaurant review

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
The Tudor Room feels like a private dining room in a palace

After well-documented events this autumn, The Tudor Room at Egham’s historic Great Fosters stands as Surrey’s lone Michelin star restaurant. Matthew Williams visits to find a magnificent hotel and a distinctive head chef that were perhaps destined for each other

Read more

Surrey’s top festive afternoon teas

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Christmas mince pies © Magdanatka, Shutterstock

We pick some of the best places in Surrey to enjoy a festive take on the quintessential English tradition of afternoon tea at Christmas

Read more

Top Surrey chefs share their Christmas tips and favourite dishes

Friday, December 9, 2016
Clockwise from top left: Fernando Stovell, Aneke Spacie, Anneliese Cameron, Matt Worswick, Daniel Britten and Eric Guignard (Food pics: Thinkstock)

Even for the busiest of families, Christmas has a habit of bringing everyone together and slowing the pace of life – and, usually, it’s the dinner table that provides the main focus. Here, Matthew Williams talks to some of Surrey’s top chefs to discover their Christmas cookery tips and find out about their own festive traditions

Read more

What comes next for the 2016 Surrey Life Food and Drink Awards winners?

Monday, November 21, 2016 Words: Matthew Williams Photos: Andy Newbold and Pete Gardner
Surrey Life Food and Drink Awards 2016

Once the Champagne corks stopped popping, the winners of the Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards 2016 returned to doing what they do best. Here, we find out the secrets of their success – as well as their own local foodie favourites...

Read more

The Inn at West End GU24 9PW - restaurant review

Friday, November 11, 2016 Photos: Matthew Williams
The Inn at West End is a welcoming haven, especially in the winter with its game fare

Ranked as the best dining pub in Surrey by a certain national pub guide, The Inn at West End has a long-standing reputation for its top-quality food and drink offering (particularly its wine) and convivial atmosphere

Read more

Growing trend for Surrey wine producers with vineyards abroad

Friday, November 11, 2016 Words: Matthew Williams
Johan and Andy putting a vintage through its paces

Surrey has proven itself as increasingly prime wine estate in recent years, with its perfectly hospitable terroir. Some local residents are throwing off the restraints of international borders, however, and buying up vineyards as far afield as South Africa and Argentina

Read more

Surrey’s hop growing renaissance is good news for local beers

Friday, November 11, 2016
Relaxing among the vines at the Hogs Back hop garden (Photo: Matthew Williams)

As craft brewing expands as quickly as the beer shelves can be restocked, hop growing is seeing something of a renaissance in Surrey. Matthew Williams lifts the lid

Read more

Steve Drake to open Sorrel restaurant in 2017

Thursday, November 10, 2016 Words: Matthew Williams
Steve Drake to open Sorrel restaurant in 2017

Steve Drake’s new restaurant project remains a closely guarded secret, but its name has now been revealed and he’s set to host an exclusive tasting preview evening at his pub, The Anchor in Ripley, next month

Read more

Mezzet Dar, East Molesey KT8 9ER - restaurant review

Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Smoking rosemary brought theatre to proceedings

With summer feeling like a distant memory, Surrey Life restaurant reviewer Matthew Williams seeks an escape to sunnier climes at East Molesey’s hotly-tipped Mezzet Dar – and post-tapas discovers one of the most unusual cheesecakes around. All will become clear…

Read more

The best of Surrey gin

Monday, November 7, 2016 Words: Matthew Williams
Silent Pool Distillers in Albury (Photo: Philip Traill Photography)

Whether you enjoy a classic gin and tonic, a shaken not stirred martini or something altogether more adventurous, there’s never been a better time to be a lover of all things gin in Surrey. Here’s a selection of the best distilleries, from world conquering to exceedingly micro, on our doorstep

Read more

Wonersh’s The Grantley Arms to be sold to Surrey pub group

Monday, November 7, 2016 Words: Matthew Williams
The Grantley Arms in Wonersh is a picturesque and stylish village pub (Photo: Matthew Williams)

A whirlwind year in Wonersh is set to see the future of The Grantley Arms take another dramatic twist, with the surprise sale of the independent pub to a local group.

Read more

Meet the wine makers from Bordeaux’s Château Carbonneau at The Cock Inn, Headley

Monday, November 7, 2016
Meet the wine makers from Bordeaux�s Ch�teau Carbonneau at The Cock Inn, Headley (Photo: Charles Sturge)

Visit The Cock Inn in Headley for the evening on Wednesday November 16 to discover the wines of Bordeaux’s Château Carbonneau, a new range of wine exclusive to Red Mist Leisure pubs

Read more

Ad Feature: What’s on at Cellar Wines - November/December 2016

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

A look at the latest events on offer at Cellar Wines in Ripley

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search