Steve Drake to open Sorrel restaurant in 2017

Steve Drake’s new restaurant project remains a closely guarded secret, but its name has now been revealed and he’s set to host an exclusive tasting preview evening at his pub, The Anchor in Ripley, next month

While its location remains a closely guarded secret, award-winning chef Steve Drake has announced that his new Surrey restaurant is to be called Sorrel.

Having left Drake’s restaurant - which held a Michelin star every year from 2005 - in August, there has been much anticipation among Surrey foodies about what would happen next.

“The last few months have given me time to reflect on all that the team and I achieved at Drake’s and I am truly grateful for the support and inspiration that so many of you provided me with,” says Steve.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back into the kitchen and hope it won’t be long before I’m welcoming people to Sorrel.”

Named after the perennial herb, the new venture by the two times Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards chef of the year is expected to open it spring 2017.

Formerly of Drakes on the Pond in Abinger Hammer and winner of the Roux Scholarship in 2001, Steve still owns The Anchor pub in Ripley, where chef Michael Wall-Palmer leads the kitchen.

Since the pub was reviewed for September’s Surrey Life magazine, it has been awarded a coveted Bib Gourmand in the 2017 Michelin Guide.

For one night only, in December, Steve will be hosting an intimate dinner for 45 guests at The Anchor to showcase a special A Taste of Sorrel tasting menu.

• To book your place, e-mail info@ripleyanchor.co.uk or call 01483 211866