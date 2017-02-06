6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

River Cottage curing and smoking expert takes over reins at The Three Horseshoes, Thursley for two nights

11:06 16 February 2017

The Three Horseshoes, Thursley (Photo: Philip Traill)



Philip Traill

For two nights at the start of March, River Cottage’s curing and smoking expert Steven Lamb will take over the kitchen at The Three Horseshoes pub in Thursley.

River Cottage's Steven Lamb (Photo: Matt Austin)River Cottage's Steven Lamb (Photo: Matt Austin)

Steven is set to create a little slice of the Dorset countryside in this beautiful Surrey village, with a six-course tasting menu on Thursday March 2 and Friday March 3.

The evening’s menu will reflect both River Cottage and The Three Horseshoes common interest in sustainability and locally-sourced produce wherever possible.

Dishes will include rare-breed pork crackling with fennel salt and apple sauce and slow roasted venison shoulder, celeriac root fries and charred savoy cabbage with rhubarb-b-q sauce.

Having been at River Cottage for more than a decade, Steven teaches several courses at the Cookery School, specialising in curing and smoking.

The Three Horseshoes is a quintessentially English village pub, with parts of the building dating back to the 16th century.

More than a decade ago, faced with the threat of closure by property developers, Thursley’s villagers grouped together to save the pub for their community. It’s thrived ever since.

• The six-course menu, including a glass of Lyme Bay English sparkling wine, costs £80 per person. Book your place, by calling 0207 736 6081 or e-mailing reservations@theimperial.co.uk

***

30 great Surrey pubs for a cosy winter lunch or drink
Nominate your favourite pubs, restaurants, cafes and more in the 2017 Surrey Life Food & Drink Awards

