Wining & dining at Brooklands Hotel

Brooklands Hotel Archant

Deep in the heart of Surrey, yet just a stone’s throw from central London, sits an art deco icon and a throwback to a more civilised age. Brooklands Hotel is built on the world famous Brooklands race track, and these roots permeate throughout the hotel from the ground floor to the top.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brooklands Hotel Brooklands Hotel

The luxury hotel and restaurant is designed with an art deco interior, punctuated with plenty of iconic racing memorabilia that harks back to the turn of the 20th century when the air was filled with the sounds of roaring engines and the smell of oil and excitement. Although the race track was closed in 1937, its memory lives on in Brooklands Hotel, blended with elements of 21st century style.

The hotel is home to a restaurant which offers breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails, and has earned two AA rosettes for its efforts in the last three years. 1907 restaurant, bar and grill is aptly named after the year the Brooklands race track was first opened, and offers a stylish and contemporary ambience combined with 1920s and 30s styling.

Brooklands Hotel Brooklands Hotel

Although visitors to the restaurant are welcome any time of day, the hotel is also available for private dining. Birthdays, engagements and corporate dinners are all celebrated at Brooklands Hotel, which caters for between 10 and 120 people in private rooms.

Brooklands Hotel Brooklands Hotel

And don’t forget Christmas dining. 1907 restaurant, bar & grill is open on Christmas Day for a five-course lunch. The exclusive Boxing Day carvery and the New Year’s Eve party are also popular. The seasonal autumn and winter menus that have recently launched are filled with fresh food that is as locally sourced as possible, finished with delicately warming touches.

Christmas parties are available to book now. Brookland’s philosophy of ‘make it happen, make it exceptional’ is never more apparent than during the Christmas party season. The dedicated events team make themselves the go-to point of enquiry as guests arrive, and packages include entertainment and prosecco on arrival.

Brooklands Hotel Brooklands Hotel

These glamorous events are a perfect excuse to dress up and let your hair down at the end of the year. Catching the last train is never a problem as many of the packages include accommodation in the 4-star luxury hotel, making events accessible and memorable.

Brooklands Hotel Brooklands Hotel

It’s never too early to book a Christmas event, and it’s certainly never too early to book a private dining table. Wine, dine, then sleep in style, surrounded by icons of a golden age of British design – it would be harder to find a reason not to.

Brooklands Hotel is a luxury hotel and restaurant in Weybridge, Surrey. Book your private dining table or Christmas event now by calling 01932 335720. You can also visit the website for more information, or follow Brooklands on Facebook and Twitter.