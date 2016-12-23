Sunday lunches in Surrey: 12 of the best places to go

6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Sunday lunchtimes are made for lazing in a cosy pub with a beer in hand and an overflowing plate of delicious roast dinner on the table. We pick 12 of our favourite places for Sunday lunch in Surrey.

1. The Dog and Pheasant, Brook

After a day’s exploration of the bucolic Surrey countryside, you can’t beat tucking into a roast dinner in a cosy pub with beamed ceilings, roaring log fires and food to warm your soul.

At The Dog and Pheasant there is a choice of beef, pork, lamb or chicken on the Sunday menu, with all of the traditional trimmings on the side. If you’ve got any room left for afters, the steamed stem ginger pudding with vanilla custard is a splendid way to finish the meal.

2. The Grumpy Mole, Brockham

This quintessential English pub resides on the green in the pretty village of Brockham. Traditional Sunday lunches are served every Sunday between 12-8pm, with a selection of meats featuring on the menu each week.

With your roast dinner you can expect a heap of seasonal veg, homemade Yorkshire puddings and delicious gravy. There is an extensive wine list on offer to accompany your meal.

3. The Drummond, Guildford

Leave the stress of making a roast dinner back at home and take a trip to The Drummond instead, where there’s a choice of meats, roast potatoes, crunchy crackling, plenty of seasonal vegetables, fluffy Yorkshire puddings and mouth-watering gravy on the menu.

To accompany your meal, you’ll find a selection of real ales and continental draft beers behind the bar. And there is a selection of puddings for the sweet-toothed member of your party to enjoy afterwards.

4. The Skimmington Castle, Reigate

If your head is feeling slightly fuzzy following Saturday night, a plateful of The Skimmington Castle’s roast dinner will certainly perk you up. There are always four different meats on the menu with plenty of the usual trimmings to compliment them.

The pub is very dog-friendly and in a wonderful rural location, so why not burn off those extra calories with a post-lunch stroll along The Greensand Way.

5. The Percy Arms, Chilworth

Calling all meat lovers! In the heart of the Surrey Hills lies this pretty countryside pub serving roast lunches every Sunday until 5pm. Aside from the game roasts that regularly feature on the daily specials board, there is a fantastic carvery with the option of five different meats to choose from.

Make sure to book a table ahead of your arrival as the carvery is very popular in Surrey.

6. Albert’s Table, Croydon

If you’re looking for something a little more upmarket you’ll certainly find it here as this Michelin Guide listed restaurant has one of the best roast dinner menus in Croydon. Two courses from the Sunday lunch menu are reasonably priced at £20.50 and there is venison, pork and beef to choose from.

We recommend arriving on an empty stomach so that you can squeeze a slice of the Bramley apple crumble in for pudding.

7. The Plough Inn, Cobham

The Plough Inn is owned by four owners passionate about superb food, British wine and an environment that simply oozes bonhomie – so you know you’re in safe hands.

The atmosphere is eclectic yet relaxing, so where better to unwind with a delicious roast dinner on a Sunday? Choose from a selection of three meats, all served with crunchy duck fat potatoes, light and fluffy Yorkshires and bowls full of freshly prepared seasonal vegetables.

8. The Refectory, Milford

At The Refectory, the Sunday lunch menu is updated on a weekly basis, so you’ll never tire of eating the same thing. There are usually three or four meat options on the menu too, so you’re bound to find something to suit your nonchalant Sunday mood.

The pub itself is extremely impressive. Restored from an old cattle barn, it has large open fires, great big wooden beams and extensive well kept gardens. Spend your Sunday unwinding in a comfy armchair with a glass of lovingly chosen wine in hand and your lunch lovingly prepared in the pub’s kitchen.

9. Emlyn, Mercure at the foot of Box Hill

While away a lazy Sunday afternoon with unpretentious food made by a talented chef at Emlyn. Found at the foot of Box Hill, it is the perfect location to recuperate after a morning’s walk.

On the Sunday menu is chicken, beef or pork with all of the trimmings and with two courses costing only £24.50, we recommend you leave room for the sticky toffee pudding with clotted cream ice cream.

10. The Stephan Langton Inn, Friday Street

Snuggling up in a cosy pub with a roast dinner and your feet in front of the wood burner is a perfect way to end the week, and at The Stephan Langton Inn, you can do just this.

Behind the bar is a selection of local ales, fine wines and independently distilled gins. On the Sunday lunch menu is beef, lamb, chicken and gammon, all served with roasted root vegetables, mange tout, Yorkshires and gravy. Yum!

11. The Grantley Arms, Wonersh

This recently refurbished pub is family, child and dog friendly, with laidback vibes and an award-winning chef. Inside, there are plenty of comfy corners to huddle over beer and a plateful of delicious food, whilst catching up with friends over the weekend.

On Sundays there is a traditional Sunday lunch menu available with a choice of chicken, beef or lamb with all of the usual accompaniments to compliment them. Two courses are only £20 so make sure you leave room for pudding! You can read Matthew Williams recent review of the Grantley Arms here.

12. The Wheatsheaf, Esher

The quality and taste of the food delivered at The Wheatsheaf is taken very seriously – so you can expect great things on your visit here. There is a selection of meats on the Sunday menu, so whether you fancy duck, beef, pork, lamb or chicken, you’re sure to find something to wet your appetite.

The 200 year old pub has had a recent refurbishment, with a beautifully decorated rustic dining area. It is extremely warm and inviting in the winter and in the summer, there is the option to dine alfresco in the beer garden.

For more information on where to eat in Surrey read 'Eating out in Surrey - best restaurants

Sunday lunches in Surrey: 12 of the best places to go

