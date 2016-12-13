Mysterious UFO spotted floating above Hogs Back Brewery

Visitors and villagers were left wondering about the strength of the new brews taking shape at Hogs Back Brewery, when a mysterious flying object suddenly appeared floating above their heads.

There was no HG Wells-esque jinx afoot here, however, but instead the arrival of three new fermenting and maturation vessels at the Tongham brewery.

Marking the start a £400,000 expansion programme, featuring the installation of one 80-barrel and two 120-barrel dual purpose vessels among other new additions, the vessels will be used to ferment and mature Hogstar craft lager to keep up with growing demand.

“Hogstar is an authentic lager which is matured for a minimum of 28 days in order to give the beer its combination of depth of flavour and refreshment,” says Hogs Back owner, Rupert Thompson.

“With sales of Hogstar growing in bottles, cans and kegs, we needed increased maturation capacity and to free up fermentation space for our bestselling ale, TEA.”

The successful launch of London’s Outback, a golden pale ale, has also created a need for increased kegging capacity, and the new filtration plant will allow the brewery to do small runs of cans on site.

“Our biggest challenge is adding capacity on our existing small site,” says Rupert. “There were one or two sharp intakes of breath as the new vessels were moved into place, but our location in Tongham is an integral part of our identity.

“This is where we grow our hops and brew our beer, and it’s well worth the time and investment needed to expand on our existing site, in order to retain our place at the heart of the local Surrey community.”

