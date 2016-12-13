Meet the wine makers from Bordeaux’s Château Carbonneau at The Cock Inn, Headley

Meet the wine makers from Bordeaux�s Ch�teau Carbonneau at The Cock Inn, Headley (Photo: Charles Sturge) Archant

Visit The Cock Inn in Headley for the evening on Wednesday November 16 to discover the wines of Bordeaux’s Château Carbonneau, a new range of wine exclusive to Red Mist Leisure pubs

Need to know:

What? Meet the Maker: Château Carbonneau

Where? The Cock Inn, Church Lane, Headley, near Epsom, Surrey KT18 6LE

When? Wednesday November 16, 7.30pm to 9.30pm

How much? £10

More information? http://cockinnheadley.co.uk and www.chateau-carbonneau.com

A family run vineyard and beautiful B&B located in Passac-sur-Dordogne near Bordeaux, Château Carbonneau wines are a new, exclusive addition to Red Mist Leisure pubs’ bar lists.

The French property was inherited by Wilfrid Franc de Ferrière in 1992, whose family bought the château in 1938.

With his agricultural engineering degree obtained in Bern, Switzerland, he replanted the vineyard, modernised the winery and restored the château and the stunning 19th century greenhouse.

Today, Wilfrid and his family continue to passionately craft excellent quality wines, two of which are named after his daughters and one paying tribute to the proud sequoia tree at the entrance to the château.

As an introduction to his beautiful wines, The Cock Inn in Headley, near Epsom, will host an evening of wine tasting with Wilfrid on Wednesday November 16, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Found off the beaten track, roughly in the middle of Dorking, Epsom and Reigate, The Cock Inn has been completely transformed in recent years and is now a delightfully decorated country pub with a delectable food and drink offering.