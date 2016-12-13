Growing trend for Surrey wine producers with vineyards abroad

Surrey has proven itself as increasingly prime wine estate in recent years, with its perfectly hospitable terroir. Some local residents are throwing off the restraints of international borders, however, and buying up vineyards as far afield as South Africa and Argentina

Originally published in Surrey Life magazine November 2016

Regular readers could be forgiven for thinking that we’ve covered every conceivable angle on local wine in recent months – but you’d be wrong.

That’s because there’s now a new breed of jet-setting vineyard owners and wine producers establishing themselves in Surrey.

While the Reigate-based Carmelita (carmelitawine.com) has been around for a few years now and graced these pages when they first launched into the wider world, Nikki and James Codling’s latest vintage is already multi award-winning.

Where is there a vineyard in Reigate, we hear you ask? Well, that’s the trick, you’ll have to fly to Argentina to walk the vines of this entrepreneurial couple, but their new Malbec really hits the spot.

Sharing a passion for great wine and travel, Nikki and James began their Argentine adventure shortly after they were married in 2007.

After careful searching, they found the perfect plot of land in a beautiful spot in the foothills of the Andes. Carmelita was born.

Neighbouring Dorking has seen another launch, meanwhile, but with a South African flavour.

Makers, importers and merchants of natural wine, Rose & Protea (roseandprotea.com) was formed by Dorking couple Andy and Becky Kershaw, and their friends in SA, Johan and Diana Simons.

Johan and Diana own the Fynbos Estate, a farm in the stunning Paardeberg Mountains near Malmesbury that produces Dragonridge wine.

“Wandering” around Africa in 2009, Andy and Becky arrived at Fynbos in time for harvest – they stayed until September 2010.

Their involvement with that vintage sparked a career change for Andy and he has gone on to make wine in countries around the world, including New Zealand, Italy, Australia and England.

In fact, he still works at Denbies Wine Estate as assistant winemaker.

Even local pubs and bars have been getting in on the act with their own bespoke wines – and one such story can be found in our latest restaurant review.

