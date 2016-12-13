Follow the Pierrepont Farm herd for raw milk from Frensham

You'll be hard pressed to find fresher milk (Photo: Pierrepont Farm Raw Milk) Archant

A working dairy farm with a herd of more than one hundred prize-winning Jersey cows, Pierrepont Farm in Frensham never shies away from the innovative (the Old Dairy Barn is now home to Frensham Brewery for a start...).

Owned by The Countryside Restoration Trust, the farm has recently been granted a licence to sell raw milk from a new vending machine on the site. Visitors can now pick up a litre (£1.30) or two (£2.50) of their freshest white stuff.

“As far as we know, we are the only farm in Surrey at the moment selling raw milk through a vending machine,” says tenant farmer Beverley Clear.

“Raw milk has many benefits. For instance, because it hasn’t been pasteurised, the good bacteria is still alive, which is helpful for a healthy digestion. The lactose has also not been alerted by the homogenisation process so is more easily digested. The calcium and vitamin levels are higher too.”

With the milk always less than 48 hours old when sold, it’s hard to imagine there’s fresher milk on the market.

• For more information, visit their website at rawmilksurrey.co.uk

