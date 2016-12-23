6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Bestselling 2016 wines from Surrey’s top independent shops

12:09 11 January 2017

What wines were the 2016 top sellers? (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Givaga)

What wines were the 2016 top sellers? (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Givaga)

Givaga

On the search for new flavours and trends to stock up your wine fridge or cellar? Here, three of Surrey’s leading independent wine boutiques share their top sellers from 2016

Comment

Wine tips for 2017

***

Cellar Wines, Ripley

Person interviewed: Andy Walton, boutique manager

1. Res Fortes Blanc Cotes de Rousillon 2014, £14

A wonderful dry white with so much flavour, something a little bit different which seemed to get customers hooked as they came back for case after case!

2. Bortomiol Prior Prosecco 2014, £14.70

A vintage Prosecco which is a cut above most of the prosecco’s on the market currently and it also gives some well known champagne brands a run for it’s money.

3. Chateau Tayet, Bordeaux Superieur 2010, £15

From the much lauded 2010 vintage in Bordeaux this is extremely classy claret for the price.

• Cellar Wines, The Old Cellar, High Street, Ripley GU23 6BB. Tel: 01483 610610. Web: cellarwines.co.uk

Corkage, Guildford

Person interviewed: Deborah Doré, co-owner

1. Sussex Reserve, Nutbourne Vineyard, £15

This internationally acclaimed wine from a small Sussex vineyard earns a place on our wines by the glass list and was our most popular white.

2. Rioja Gran Reserva ‘Magister Bibendi’ 2005, Navarrsotillo, £21.05

A sumptuous Rioja, this wine was a bestseller not only for the quality of the wine but also the beautiful style of the bottle. It was a popular gift choice.

3. Etna Bianco, Cottanera, £19.50

Produced from vines grown in volcanic soil at the base of Mount Etna, this wine reflects the terroir with citrus underscored by fresh mineral notes. Delicious and unusual.

• Corkage, 60 Quarry Street, Guildford GU1 3UA. Tel: 01483 576107. Web: corkage.co.uk

Taurus Wines, Bramley

Person interviewed: Rupert Pritchett, proprietor

1. Le Dolci Colline Prosecco, £8.99

This popular prosecco shows no sign of losing popularity as it flies off our shelves and into glasses all around Surrey. A favourite for couples choosing their wedding wines.

2. Champagne Henri Mandois Brut NV, £26.99

Our second most popular fizz, made by a family owned winery from organically grown premier cru fruit this Champagne always impresses with toasty, brioche flavours that beats most more expensive branded champagnes hands down.

3. M de Minuty Rose 2015, £11.99

This is the best-selling rose in St Tropez... and Surrey! A light, fresh, dry wine with a hit of wild strawberry and raspberry jam - we had to ship more direct from the vineyard mid-way through the summer to meet demand.

• Taurus Wines, Whipley Manor Farm, Bramley GU5 0LL. Tel: 01483 548484. Web: tauruswines.co.uk








