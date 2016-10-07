Reigate St Mary’s win LEGO League Regional Final

On Friday 13 January Reigate St Mary’s First Lego League team, ‘Razor Sharp Minds’, were victorious at the First LEGO League Regional tournament at Gatwick Airport.

First LEGO League challenges young people to think like scientists and engineers, encouraging STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The theme this year is Animal Allies and in the run up to the regional, the children designed a Lego EV3 Mindstorms robot which they called Febee (the bee), and created algorithms to instruct the robot to autonomously solve the challenges it would face at the competition. They also researched a real life problem. They looked at the bee population and the fact that it is dwindling because the countryside, where bees collect nectar and pollen, is being destroyed.

Razor Sharp Minds demonstrated their aptitude and hard work within each of the judged categories.

Razor Sharp Minds have now qualified for the National Final in Bristol on 26 February.