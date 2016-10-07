6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

Reigate St Mary’s win LEGO League Regional Final

10:16 10 February 2017

Archant

On Friday 13 January Reigate St Mary’s First Lego League team, ‘Razor Sharp Minds’, were victorious at the First LEGO League Regional tournament at Gatwick Airport.

First LEGO League challenges young people to think like scientists and engineers, encouraging STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The theme this year is Animal Allies and in the run up to the regional, the children designed a Lego EV3 Mindstorms robot which they called Febee (the bee), and created algorithms to instruct the robot to autonomously solve the challenges it would face at the competition. They also researched a real life problem. They looked at the bee population and the fact that it is dwindling because the countryside, where bees collect nectar and pollen, is being destroyed.

Razor Sharp Minds demonstrated their aptitude and hard work within each of the judged categories.

Razor Sharp Minds have now qualified for the National Final in Bristol on 26 February.

More from Education

Reigate St Mary’s win LEGO League Regional Final

Yesterday, 10:16

On Friday 13 January Reigate St Mary’s First Lego League team, ‘Razor Sharp Minds’, were victorious at the First LEGO League Regional tournament at Gatwick Airport.

Read more

Epsom college supports Safer Internet Day 2017

Wed, 14:45

Epsom College, recent winners of the Digital School of the Year award, joined the global Safer Internet Day campaign to promote the safe and responsible use of technology.

Read more

Ad Feature: New headteacher for Glenesk Pre-Prep and Nursery School in East Horsley

Friday, October 7, 2016

Glenesk Pre-Prep and Nursery School in East Horsley have announced that Mrs Sarah Bradley, previously Headmistress at Epsom Pre-Prep, Downsend School, has taken over as Headteacher as of September 2016, following the retirement of Mrs Christie Hall.

Read more

Box Hill School GSCE results buck national trend

Friday, August 26, 2016

Against the national backdrop of a fall in the A*-C pass rate, Box Hill School students and teachers were delighted with the school’s GCSE results going in the opposite direction.

Read more

Reigate students gain more A*’s than all other grades put together

Friday, August 26, 2016

GCSE results at Reigate Grammar have repeated the school’s record breaking successes of last week’s A Level results. This year RGS students have achieved more A* grades than all the other grades put together

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Free Education Magazine

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Surrey Life Subscriptions
subscription ad
Surrey Life Application Link

Local Business Directory

Surrey's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search