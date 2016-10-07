New headteacher for Glenesk Pre-Prep and Nursery School in East Horsley

Glenesk Pre-Prep and Nursery School in East Horsley have announced that Mrs Sarah Bradley, previously Headmistress at Epsom Pre-Prep, Downsend School, has taken over as Headteacher as of September 2016, following the retirement of Mrs Christie Hall.

Mrs Sarah Bradley has been a Pre-Prep Head for the last 12 years and spent 4 years as Head of Pre-Prep at Belmont School near Dorking and 6 years at Pennthorpe School in Sussex. Under her leadership all schools Early Years departments received outstanding in teaching and learning in their Ofsted and ISI inspections. Mrs Bradley has a BA from Exeter University and a PGCE from the University of London and began her teaching at Hill House in Knightsbridge, London where she became a Head of Department. She has always been interested in learning in the outdoors and speech and language development, and at Downsend Epsom she developed a woodland garden and outdoor learning area.

Mrs Bradley says: “It is a real privilege to be given this opportunity to lead a school such as Glenesk. My task will be to build on the work that Mrs Christine Hall has done, making sure that the schools underlying ethos, traditions and commitment to excellence remain, while appreciating the need for change. I look forward to the challenge.”

Glenesk School is an independent Nursery and Pre-Prep for children from 2-7 years old and provides a warm and welcoming start to school life, especially during the early years when a child’s key skills and attitudes are developed. As a small school every child is known and nurtured and parents feel part of the Glenesk community. As a specialist in Pre-Prep education the school is able to spend time identifying and developing each child’s talents, whether they be academic, creative or sporting.

The school has a strong record of academic success with a curriculum covering both Early Years Foundation stage and KS1. At the last SIS Inspection in March 2014 the school received ‘Outstanding in all Areas’. The school’s curriculum is designed to engage and inspire your child to a love of learning and to achieve fantastic results and a full Creative Arts programme, Early Morning and After School Clubs are also offered. Sport and recreational play is crucial to every child’s development and well-being and the school is fortunate to have an indoor heated swimming pool so every child also has the opportunity to learn to swim.

As Glenesk is the only independent Pre-Prep school in the local area, invaluable, impartial advice can be offered about the most suitable next stage of your child’s education, when they are ready to move on at the end of Year 2.

Glenesk are holding two open days in October, on Saturday 8 October at 2pm and Thursday 13 October at 10am. For further information on visiting contact the School Secretary on 01483 282329 or via email at admin@gleneskschool.co.uk.

Glenesk Pre-Prep & Nursery School, Ockham Road North, East Horsley, KT24 6NS; www.gleneskschool.co.uk