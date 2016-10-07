Epsom college supports Safer Internet Day 2017

Archant

Epsom College, recent winners of the Digital School of the Year award, joined the global Safer Internet Day campaign to promote the safe and responsible use of technology.

Co-ordinated by the UK Safer Internet Centre, Safer Internet Day took place on Tuesday 7 February with the theme ‘Be the change: Unite for a better internet’. Celebrated in over 100 countries, Safer Internet Day saw Epsom College join hundreds of organisations right across the UK and globally to help create a better internet.

To engage with SID2017, Epsom College organised a whole range of activities for pupils, parents and staff supporting this important nationwide day of action involving the #SID2017 social media campaign and youth events where young people had the opportunity to have their say about the digital issues that affect them.

Will Gardner, Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre and CEO of Childnet, said: “Safer Internet Day provides an opportunity for everyone across the UK and globally to unite for a better internet. Whether you are a young person, parent, carer, school or organisation, we can all ‘be the change’ and take positive actions to make the internet a better place. Hundreds of schools and organisations pledged their support for Safer Internet Day and it is this collaboration that helps ensure Safer Internet Day has such a positive impact, reaching 40% of UK children in 2016 and growing year on year.”