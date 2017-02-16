Win VIP tickets to My Brilliant Friend at Rose Theatre, Kingston

6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Surrey Life today click here

08:03 16 February 2017

Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack perform in My Brilliant Friend (Photo: Rose Theatre)

A two-part adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan quartet of novels, the world premiere of My Brilliant Friend will take place at Kingston’s Rose Theatre this month.

Adapted for the stage by April De Angelis and starring Niamh Cusack and Catherine McCormack, the show runs from Saturday February 25 to Sunday April 2.

Elena Ferrante’s intense portrait of an all-consuming female friendship in post-war Italy is a powerful story of love, violence, sex, ambition, genius and self-destruction.

She was chosen as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people on the planet in 2016.

Surrey Life has teamed up with Rose Theatre to offer one lucky reader two tickets for Sunday March 26’s two-part performance at 2.30pm and 7.30pm with a programme and drinks voucher.

For a chance to win this brilliant prize, simply send your answer to the question below, with your name, address and contact number, to competitions@surreylife.co.uk

Q: When did Kingston’s Rose Theatre first open its doors?

Deadline: Friday March 10

