Win one year’s membership for two to the Hogs Back Leisure Club & Spa

08:45 19 January 2017

Relax by the pool high on the Hog'’s Back Ridge

Relax by the pool high on the Hog''s Back Ridge

High on the Hog’s Back Ridge, between Guildford and Farnham, you’ll find the newly re-furbished leisure club at the Hogs Back Hotel & Spa.

As well as the gym receiving a total facelift, with new machines and weight areas, the leisure centre now offer new fitness classes including zumba, yoga, pilates, circuits, kettlebells and aqua aerobics.

While you’re there, enjoy the hotel’s indoor pool, bubble spa, sauna or steam room for the perfect escape from the day-to-day.

The Hogs Back Hotel & Spa is offering one lucky Surrey Life reader the chance to win a year’s health club membership for two including joining fee (worth £980).

For a chance to win this brilliant prize, simply send your answer to the question below, with your name, address and contact number, to competitions@surreylife.co.uk

Q: What is the flagship beer of the nearby Hogs Back Brewery called?

Deadline: Friday February 24

