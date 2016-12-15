Win a spa day at Brooklands Hotel

The frantic nature of the festive period can leave you rather searching for sanctuary once the whirlwind of family, friends and Christmas parties is over.

With that in mind, Surrey Life has teamed up with Brooklands Hotel in Weybridge, based at the birthplace of British motor racing, to offer a spa day for two to one lucky reader – the perfect prize for those wishing to lunch, chill-out and enjoy a few essential treats.

The Two Of Us package (worth £222) allows you to relax in the outdoor hot tub, enjoy a 25-minute massage, a 25-minute facial, a luxury manicure or pedicure and a pit-stop for a one-course light lunch.

Available Monday to Thursday (subject to availability) and valid for three months, what better way to escape life’s stresses and strains?

For a chance to win this brilliant prize, simply send your answer to the question below, with your name, address and contact number, to competitions@surreylife.co.uk

Q: When did Brooklands race track first open?

• Deadline: Friday December 16