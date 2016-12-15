CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE
WIN a short break at RHS Rosemoor House Apartments

16:00 29 November 2016

Wisteria on Rosemoor House in spring at RHS Garden Rosemoor

Wisteria on Rosemoor House in spring at RHS Garden Rosemoor

© RHS

Win a three or four night short break in your choice of 3 luxury holiday apartments set within the award winning garden at RHS Rosemoor in North Devon

RHS Rosemoor is an enchanting and award-winning garden nestled in the beautiful Torridge Valley. Surrounded by woodland, the garden is rich in variety throughout every season and features inspiring planting displays enhanced by the natural beauty of North Devon. These include the largest rose gardens in the South West, the stunning Hot Garden, a Devon Cottage Garden, lake and stream, walled fruit and vegetable garden, natural flower meadows & bluebell carpeted woodlands.

Combine a visit with over 100 events – such as craft, food and plant fairs, fun family activities in school holidays, exhibitions, courses & workshops. To see what’s on or to buy advanced tickets and promotions, visit: www.rhs.org.uk/rosemoor

We’re giving you the chance to win a three or four night short break in your choice of 3 luxury holiday apartments set within the award winning garden at RHS Rosemoor in North Devon. All you need to do is answer the following question.

