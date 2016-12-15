CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Surrey Life today CLICK HERE

Win a copy of Guildford Monopoly

10:13 05 December 2016

Guildford is set for a new generation of property tycoons (Photo: Winning Moves)

Some of Guildford’s most iconic sites have been immortalised in a brand-new version of the hugely popular Monopoly board game, just in time for Christmas.

Launched at the town’s G Live with a giant-size version of the game, the board makes its way from Guildford Castle, which occupies the traditional Old Kent Road slot, to the University of Surrey and Guildford Cathedral, in the Park Lane and Mayfair spaces respectively.

Even Surrey Life appears, alongside the prestigious run of dark-blue squares leading up to Go, playing a game of ‘Chance’ with property tycoons.

“I am delighted that Guildford has been chosen to have its very own Monopoly board,” says Mayor of Guildford, Cllr Gordon Jackson.

“Our town is a stunning example of where history meets modern-day society, with listed buildings, heritage sites and areas of outstanding natural beauty all co-existing alongside cutting-edge business, pioneering technology and award-winning education. It’s wonderful to see Guildford recognised in this novel way.”

Guildford fought off competition from five other Home Counties towns and cities, to have the honour of its own edition, which was decided in a public vote.

Other places on the board include the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Electric Theatre and High Street in the town centre, as well as Watts Gallery and Greyfriars Vineyard further afield, and even charities too.

“We’re delighted with the support,” says Diane Savage, community events fund-raiser for the Halow Project charity.

“Being on the Monopoly board is a very prestigious moment for us and a great capture in time.”

The game is available at all good toy and book stores, and also online, priced at £24.99.

Win your own game!

We have five sets of the new Guildford Monopoly board game to give away this Christmas!

For a chance to win, simply send your answer to the question below, with your name, address and contact number, to competitions@surreylife.co.uk

Q: What is the name of the famous Monopoly man character?

• Deadline: Friday December 16

